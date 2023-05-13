MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of MGM Resorts International worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 27,433 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $3,972,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $21,610,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,470. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $41.97 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.