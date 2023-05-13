Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Moderna were worth $30,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Moderna Trading Up 0.7 %

MRNA opened at $129.30 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $5,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,212,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $5,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,212,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total transaction of $1,731,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,207,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,222,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 472,342 shares of company stock valued at $69,690,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

