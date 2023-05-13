monday.com (MNDY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect monday.com to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect monday.com to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
monday.com Price Performance
MNDY opened at $131.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.06. monday.com has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $171.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 0.84.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,862,000 after acquiring an additional 42,128 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 893,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after acquiring an additional 275,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 88.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,470,000 after purchasing an additional 258,400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,744,000 after purchasing an additional 41,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,558,000 after purchasing an additional 82,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
