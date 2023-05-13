NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Announces Earnings Results

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter.
NASB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASB Financial stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. NASB Financial has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47.
NASB Financial Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NASB Financial (NASB)
