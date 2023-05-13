NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Announces Earnings Results

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter.

NASB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASB Financial stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. NASB Financial has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

