Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Stock Price Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6% on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $3.50. The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 340,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 767,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 868,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 894,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 868,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,503 shares of company stock valued at $464,218. Insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

Nerdy Trading Up 6.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Nerdy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nerdy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nerdy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 681,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $554.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 98.82% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nerdy

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.