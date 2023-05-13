Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Stock Price Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6% on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $3.50. The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 340,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 767,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.
NRDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 868,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 894,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 868,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,503 shares of company stock valued at $464,218. Insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy
Nerdy Trading Up 6.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $554.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.
Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 98.82% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nerdy
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nerdy (NRDY)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.