Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NXT. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.64.

NXT stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000.

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

