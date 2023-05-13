Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires New Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,257.20.

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $144.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.20. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $149.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.