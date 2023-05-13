Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,005 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,501,000 after acquiring an additional 281,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,485,000 after acquiring an additional 196,032 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,981,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,904,000 after acquiring an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,825,000 after acquiring an additional 65,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.6 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.67.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

