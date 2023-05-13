Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 630 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 42.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681,249 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $101,893,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $75.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

