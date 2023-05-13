Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,138 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $2,059,829 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $173.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.30. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.29.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

