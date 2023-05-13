Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,601 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 58,730 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chegg from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

Chegg Trading Up 2.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:CHGG opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chegg Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.