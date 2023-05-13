Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $130.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $187.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.18.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -19.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

