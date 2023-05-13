Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $62.80 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

