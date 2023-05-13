Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global bought 71,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $2,242,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,521.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 48.58%. Analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.382 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

