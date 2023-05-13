Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after buying an additional 1,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,903,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,477,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4,224.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 556,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after buying an additional 543,758 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

