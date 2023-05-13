Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,779 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.21% of Alector worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alector by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after buying an additional 772,398 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Alector by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after buying an additional 650,187 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 432,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 879.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 229,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alector by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 226,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALEC. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Alector Trading Down 0.1 %

ALEC stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative net margin of 107.05% and a negative return on equity of 57.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $26,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 15,186 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $94,456.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,302,497. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $26,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,564 shares of company stock valued at $180,802. Corporate insiders own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.