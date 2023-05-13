Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 8,030 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,022,000 after buying an additional 1,758,386 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $123,786,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,915,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,803,000 after buying an additional 594,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after buying an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 384.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,692,000 after buying an additional 466,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $147.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.68.

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.93.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

