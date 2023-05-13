Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 312.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $145.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.99.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.74.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

