Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 134.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,565,000 after buying an additional 109,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $170.65 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

