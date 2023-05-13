Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.18% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,631,000 after purchasing an additional 637,798 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,010,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,045,000 after purchasing an additional 212,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pavadi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MD opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $513.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.68 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About Pediatrix Medical Group



Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

