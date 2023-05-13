Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,180 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,882,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,755,000 after buying an additional 856,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,816,000 after buying an additional 792,717 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,522,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,212,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $73.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

