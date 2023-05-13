Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 3,974 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Citigroup raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

