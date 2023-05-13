Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 6,049 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.30% of JELD-WEN worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JELD. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.26. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $19.51.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 233,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

