Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 83 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,045.63 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $2,077.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,765.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,602.70. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,450 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,063.02, for a total value of $5,054,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.02, for a total value of $5,054,399.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,790 shares of company stock worth $33,073,075 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

