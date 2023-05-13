NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
NovaGold Resources Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NG opened at $5.38 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $6.98.
About NovaGold Resources
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.