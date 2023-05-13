NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Position Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 564,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $17,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Cowa LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 92.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $32.79 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

