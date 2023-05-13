NU (NU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. On average, analysts expect NU to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NU Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NU stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. NU has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.
NU has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
