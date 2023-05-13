NU (NU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. On average, analysts expect NU to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NU alerts:

NU Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NU stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. NU has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NU by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $12,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

NU Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.