Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.36, but opened at $59.50. Nutrien shares last traded at $61.24, with a volume of 1,415,190 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 49.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,006 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nutrien by 43.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,092,000 after buying an additional 6,080,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $409,603,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 2,781.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,422,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,463,000 after buying an additional 5,234,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $521,017,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

