Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Holdings Lifted by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $54.30 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average is $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

