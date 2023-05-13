Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $58.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,518,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,795,890,963.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.