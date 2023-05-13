Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $308.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.32.

In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

