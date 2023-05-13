Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $308.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.32.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

