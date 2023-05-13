Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,627,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 710,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $27.88 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $45.26. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMA. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

