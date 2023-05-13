Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 354 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,560 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,458,353 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $567,880,000 after purchasing an additional 184,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $301,678,000 after purchasing an additional 418,162 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% in the third quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $222,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $87,851,000 after purchasing an additional 906,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. HSBC downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average is $59.97. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Articles

