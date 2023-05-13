Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,957 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,850 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 848,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,294,000 after acquiring an additional 390,044 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,349,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 636,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,274,000 after acquiring an additional 234,000 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.14. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

