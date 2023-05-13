Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,582 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $97.85 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.45. The company has a market capitalization of $264.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

