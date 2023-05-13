OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . 332,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 541,471 shares.The stock last traded at $7.79 and had previously closed at $7.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSUR. TheStreet upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

OraSure Technologies Trading Down 18.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $456.25 million, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.88 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,123,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 251,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 58,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,440,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 63,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,156,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,405,000 after purchasing an additional 205,126 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,977,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,751 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

