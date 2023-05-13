Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.9% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,536,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,009,000 after buying an additional 2,950,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,837,000 after acquiring an additional 669,599 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,263,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,225,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on OR. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.6 %

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 49.75%. The business had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -32.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

