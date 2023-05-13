Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.16

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 5598723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.91.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -25.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 130.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 404.9% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

