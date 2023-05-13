Paul Webb Purchases 264 Shares of Synectics plc (LON:SNX) Stock

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating) insider Paul Webb bought 264 shares of Synectics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £279.84 ($353.11).

Paul Webb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Paul Webb bought 857 shares of Synectics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £899.85 ($1,135.46).

Synectics Stock Performance

LON:SNX opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.34) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £18.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2,662.50 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 117.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. Synectics plc has a 1-year low of GBX 90.55 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.45 ($1.78).

Synectics Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Synectics’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Synectics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Synectics

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

