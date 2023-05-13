Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Trading Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $28.00. The stock traded as low as $21.31 and last traded at $21.45. Approximately 232,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 468,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $30,306.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 464.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $132.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.40 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.