Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $17,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 85.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 16.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity stock opened at $163.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,526 shares of company stock worth $36,710,417 over the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

