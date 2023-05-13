Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stake Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,416 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 16,723 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,267 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,790 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PFGC opened at $60.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.82.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Stories

