PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $674.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.30 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

PKI stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.63.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

