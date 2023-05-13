Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,226,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,889 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $17,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 87.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.10%.

DOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

