Pi Financial Weighs in on Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note issued on Monday, May 8th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Shares of CVE:NOU opened at C$4.77 on Thursday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12 month low of C$4.36 and a 12 month high of C$9.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.82. The firm has a market cap of C$289.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

