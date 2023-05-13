Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Down to $3.97

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $3.71. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 1,240,558 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PSNY has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Fox Advisors began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 4.7 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.