Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Down to $3.97

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $3.71. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 1,240,558 shares.

PSNY has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Fox Advisors began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 41.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 21,050 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter worth $864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

