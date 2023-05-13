Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,483 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.41% of Premier worth $16,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Premier by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Premier by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Premier by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,567,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Premier stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.28.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Premier’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

