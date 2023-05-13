Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $157,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 129.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,562 shares of company stock worth $2,342,697 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

NYSE PLTR opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of -73.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.