Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.56 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,135 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,909,000 after buying an additional 102,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,063,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $134.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.39 and a 200-day moving average of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $391.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

